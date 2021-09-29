 Skip to main content

FDA Takes Note Of Higher Risk For Women With Stroke-Preventing Implants
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 5:01pm   Comments
FDA Takes Note Of Higher Risk For Women With Stroke-Preventing Implants
  • The FDA informed health care providers of the potential for differences in procedural outcomes between women and men undergoing implant of a left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) device.
  • Currently, two companies market transcatheter LAAO devices in the U.S. - Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), with its Watchman and upgraded Watchman FLX implants, and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) with its Amplatzer Amulet. 
  • LAAO device is a small implant that seals off a spare pocket in the heart wall to help cut down a person's risk of stroke.
  • The agency is evaluating a registry study of nearly 50,000 patients, published in JAMA Cardiology, that linked LAAO devices to a significantly higher risk of in-hospital adverse events in women compared to men. 
  • During open surgery, the appendage can also be sealed with sutures, staples, or other devices for another heart condition. 
  • However, only the first-generation, minimally invasive Watchman device was covered by the registry study.
  • Cases of major bleeding occurred in 1.7% of women vs. 0.8% in men, while rates of pericardial effusion, or the dangerous build-up of fluid around the heart, were logged at 1.2% vs. 0.5%.
  • Overall, 6.3% of women had at least one type of adverse event compared to 3.9% of men, while procedure-associated deaths happened in 0.3% of women vs. 0.1% of men.
  • The agency is working with manufacturers to assess other data sources before deciding on the next steps.
  • The FDA said that the root causes have not yet been determined and that it believes the implants' benefits continue to outweigh the risks.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BSX stock closed up 0.50% at $43.89, and ABT stock closed up 0.61% at $119.46 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General

