Eos Energy Enters $25M Equipment Financing Agreement With Trinity Capital
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Eos Energy Enters $25M Equipment Financing Agreement With Trinity Capital
  • Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) subsidiary HI-POWER LLC has entered into a $25 million equipment financing agreement with Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ: TRIN).
  • The company plans to use funds to acquire equipment to expand the production of its proprietary aqueous Znyth batteries.
  • Located near more than 80% of Eos's suppliers, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based manufacturing facility produces long duration (3-12 hour) energy storage solutions.
  • "Securing this equipment financing is a key milestone in our ability to expand our manufacturing capacity and effectively balance our capital allocation strategy," commented CFO Sagar Kurada.
  • Eos Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $75 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: EOSE shares are trading lower by 2.09% at $13.13, while TRIN is down by 1.90% at $15.98 on the last check Tuesday.

