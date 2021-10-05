L3Harris Secures $947M Contract To Improve B-52 Self-Defense
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) received a new 10-year, sole-source $947 million IDIQ contract to modernize the U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft to protect the aircrew from enemy radar threats.
- L3Harris will enhance the aircrafts' AN/ALQ-172 electronic warfare (EW) self-protection system, providing a combat-proven integrated radiofrequency system that can simultaneously counter multiple electronic spectrum threats that interfere with aircraft operations.
- The IDIQ will extend the B-52's EW relevance and reliability through the end of its lifespan.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 1.93% at $222.65 on the last check Tuesday.
