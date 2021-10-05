What's Going On With Naked Brand Shares Today?

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday amid increasing retail investor interest in the stock.

Naked Brand's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 53 million. Tuesday's volume was already approaching 30 million just over an hour into the trading session.

Naked Brand stock surged higher last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice.

"I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," Davis-Rice said in a letter to shareholders.

Naked Brand stock is not currently trending across popular social media platforms, however, the stock is a favorite among retail investors in the "FinTwit" community, where traders and investors use the Twitter platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance related.

Naked Brand operates as an intimate apparel and swimwear company.

NAKD Price Action: Naked Brand has traded as high as $3.40 and as low as 6 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.01% at 28 cents at time of publication.

Photo: Andreas Lischka from Pixabay.