Kelly Campbell Abruptly Exits As President Of Disney's Hulu, May Join Comcast's NBCUniversal
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Kelly Campbell, president of the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) streaming service Hulu, has abruptly resigned from her position.

What Happened: Campbell announced her departure on her LinkedIn page.

“Four years ago I accepted my dream job when I joined Hulu,” she wrote. “And it didn’t disappoint. I worked with the best of the best, in a values driven culture full of the most talented people around. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together. While I’ve made the decision to move on from Hulu, I’ll forever bleed green.”

Campbell did not explain why she left her job, only adding, “As for what’s next, stay tuned...”

Related Link: Did Disney Dis Trump In Hall Of Presidents Placement?

Why It's Important: Campbell had only been Hulu’s president for 18 months, succeeding Kevin Mayer after he left to become the CEO at TikTok. She joined the streaming service in 2017 as chief marketing officer.

Disney shared the news of Campbell’s exit in an internal memo on Monday that was obtained by Puck News’ Matthew Belloni. The memo noted that Campbell’s leaving was “effective immediately” and that her direct reports would be working under Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairwoman of international operations and direct-to-consumer, until a replacement was named.

What's Next: Campbell is negotiating to accept a senior position in Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal, according to The Wall Street Journal.

NBCUniversal's direct-to-consumer President Gidon Katz recently resigned.

Campbell's close associates reportedly said she had grown frustrated with many of the restructurings around Hulu that led to her losing some oversight in certain areas, including content.

Anusuya Lahiri contributed to this report.

Photo: Kelly Campbell, courtesy of Hulu.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Hulu Kelly Campbell Streaming serviceNews Management Tech Media

