Phunware Announces 10M PhunToken Sweepstakes, New PhunWallet
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) announced a 10 Million PhunToken Sweepstakes in connection with a new release of PhunWallet on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Android and an updated PhunWallet roadmap in support of its blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem.
- Phunware is a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data, and services for brands worldwide.
- Now users will have more opportunities to earn PhunToken (PHTK) by engaging in a daily call-to-action and generating and sharing custom referral links. Additional features of this release include optimized onboarding, wallet recovery, and user experience enhancements.
- Price Action: PHUN shares traded higher by 1.19% at $0.89 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech