 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phunware Announces 10M PhunToken Sweepstakes, New PhunWallet
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Phunware Announces 10M PhunToken Sweepstakes, New PhunWallet
  • Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUNannounced a 10 Million PhunToken Sweepstakes in connection with a new release of PhunWallet on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Android and an updated PhunWallet roadmap in support of its blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem.
  • Phunware is a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data, and services for brands worldwide.
  • Now users will have more opportunities to earn PhunToken (PHTK) by engaging in a daily call-to-action and generating and sharing custom referral links. Additional features of this release include optimized onboarding, wallet recovery, and user experience enhancements.
  • Price Action: PHUN shares traded higher by 1.19% at $0.89 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHUN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Looking Into Phunware's Return On Capital Employed
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com