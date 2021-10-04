Eagle Bulk Shipping Unveils Dividend Policy, $50M Stock Buyback, $400M Refinancing
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) announced a dividend policy and a $50 million share repurchase program in conjunction with the closing of a $400 million refinancing.
- The company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends equal to a minimum of 30% of net income, but not less than $0.10 per share. The first dividend is scheduled to be based on Q3 2021 financial results, with payment in November.
- The new facility comprised a $300 million term loan and a $100 million revolving credit facility, which will both be secured by 49 vessels. The facility bears an interest rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 2.10% - 2.80%.
- The company noted that the refinancing had improved its capital structure and increased financial flexibility, resulting in a reduction of $8 million in annual interest expense and an extension of the nearest bank debt maturity to the end of 2026.
- The company used the proceeds to repay all amounts outstanding under three existing facilities.
- Price Action: EGLE shares are trading lower by 3.02% at $50.42 on the last check Monday.
