A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 11:49am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) - P/E: 9.72
  2. Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) - P/E: 6.12
  3. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 7.81
  4. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 7.38
  5. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 2.54

E W Scripps's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.44, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.01%, which has increased by 0.33% from last quarter's yield of 1.68%.

Thryv Holdings saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.07 in Q1 to 0.72 now. Thryv Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

ViacomCBS's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.97, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.35%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 2.35%.

This quarter, Nexstar Media Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 4.42 in Q1 and is now 4.51. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.9%, which has increased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 1.86%.

Most recently, Cheetah Mobile reported earnings per share at 0.0, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.08. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

