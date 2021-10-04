Karat Packaging Raises Q3 Sales Outlook
- Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) raised its third-quarter net sales outlook of $102 million - $103 million (consensus $101.3 million), compared to $76.3 million in the prior-year period.
- The company had earlier expected Q3 sales of $100 million - $102 million.
- Karat Packaging also expects 2021 net sales of $365 million - $368 million (consensus $368.04 million), versus $295.5 million for the full year 2020.
- "Orders are strong into October, and we expect this to continue throughout the remainder of the year," said CEO Alan Yu.
- On Friday, Karat Packaging stated that its finance chief Ann Sabahat has resigned for personal reasons, effective October 8, 2021. Karat's board appointed Peter Lee to serve as its interim CFO until a successor is named.
- Karat Packaging will report Q3 financial results on November 8, 2021.
- Price Action: KRT shares traded higher by 2.66% at $21.27 on the last check Monday.
