 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Karat Packaging Raises Q3 Sales Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Karat Packaging Raises Q3 Sales Outlook
  • Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ: KRTraised its third-quarter net sales outlook of $102 million - $103 million (consensus $101.3 million), compared to $76.3 million in the prior-year period.
  • The company had earlier expected Q3 sales of $100 million - $102 million.
  • Karat Packaging also expects 2021 net sales of $365 million - $368 million (consensus $368.04 million), versus $295.5 million for the full year 2020.
  • "Orders are strong into October, and we expect this to continue throughout the remainder of the year," said CEO Alan Yu.
  • On Friday, Karat Packaging stated that its finance chief Ann Sabahat has resigned for personal reasons, effective October 8, 2021. Karat's board appointed Peter Lee to serve as its interim CFO until a successor is named.
  • Karat Packaging will report Q3 financial results on November 8, 2021.
  • Price Action: KRT shares traded higher by 2.66% at $21.27 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KRT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com