Toyota US September Sales Decline 22.4%
- Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported September 2021 U.S. sales of 152,916 vehicles, a decrease of 22.4% on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2020.
- U.S. September 2021 sales of alternative powered vehicles (APVs), including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cells, totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36% on a volume and DSR basis, representing 28.1% of total monthly sales.
- For the third quarter, TMNA's sales grew 1.4% year-on-year to 566,005 vehicles. APV sales climbed 62.5% Y/Y to 150,311 vehicles.
- Passenger car sales for Q3 went up by 2.9% Y/Y on a volume and DSR basis.
- Toyota division's APV sales for Q3 increased 68.5% Y/Y to 134,160 vehicles, while Lexus division's APV sales rose 25.2% Y/Y.
- For the nine months, U.S. sales totaled 1.857 million vehicles, up 29.1% on a volume and 27.9% on a DSR basis.
- Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 0.07% at $177.62 on Friday.
