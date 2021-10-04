 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ReneSola Bags Environmental Approval For Spain Solar Plant
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Share:
ReneSola Bags Environmental Approval For Spain Solar Plant
  • Solar project developer ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOLrecently won environmental approval for its 12 MW solar plant located in the municipality of Caravaca in the region of Murcia in Southern Spain.
  • The construction is likely to begin in early 2022. The Caravaca project is the most advanced in ReneSola Power's 350 MW pipeline of projects at different development stages in Spain.
  • Additionally, ReneSola launched a sales and business development office in Madrid, Spain, to expand its sales network and customer service capabilities in the region.
  • "From a power generation standpoint, Spain intends to switch to 100% renewable energy sources by 2050, and ReneSola Power is positioned to be part of this energy transition, ReneSola Power European Region CEO Josef Kastner said.
  • Price Action: SOL shares traded higher by 1.50% at $6.65 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SOL)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2021
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For ReneSola
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com