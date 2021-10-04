ReneSola Bags Environmental Approval For Spain Solar Plant
- Solar project developer ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) recently won environmental approval for its 12 MW solar plant located in the municipality of Caravaca in the region of Murcia in Southern Spain.
- The construction is likely to begin in early 2022. The Caravaca project is the most advanced in ReneSola Power's 350 MW pipeline of projects at different development stages in Spain.
- Additionally, ReneSola launched a sales and business development office in Madrid, Spain, to expand its sales network and customer service capabilities in the region.
- "From a power generation standpoint, Spain intends to switch to 100% renewable energy sources by 2050, and ReneSola Power is positioned to be part of this energy transition, ReneSola Power European Region CEO Josef Kastner said.
- Price Action: SOL shares traded higher by 1.50% at $6.65 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
