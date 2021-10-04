 Skip to main content

KeyBanc Downgrades Akamai Technologies - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 5:57am   Comments
  • KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAMto Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target following the company's acquisition of GuardiCore. 
  • Dilution from the acquisition "details" the near-term view on the shares, Nispel notes. 
  • The thesis that Akamai would utilize its "significant" free cash flow position to return capital to shareholders is unlikely, Nispel says. 
  • He believes "better security growth at the expense of margins is a poor trade as investors are unlikely to pay a premium for inorganic growth."
  • Also ReadAkamai To Acquire Guardicore For $600M To Beat Ransomware
  • Price Action: AKAM shares closed higher by 0.85% at 105.48 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for AKAM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021KeybancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Aug 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2021NeedhamDowngradesBuyHold

