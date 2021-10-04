KeyBanc Downgrades Akamai Technologies - Read Why
- KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target following the company's acquisition of GuardiCore.
- Dilution from the acquisition "details" the near-term view on the shares, Nispel notes.
- The thesis that Akamai would utilize its "significant" free cash flow position to return capital to shareholders is unlikely, Nispel says.
- He believes "better security growth at the expense of margins is a poor trade as investors are unlikely to pay a premium for inorganic growth."
- Also Read: Akamai To Acquire Guardicore For $600M To Beat Ransomware
- Price Action: AKAM shares closed higher by 0.85% at 105.48 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for AKAM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Keybanc
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Sector Weight
|Aug 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2021
|Needham
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
