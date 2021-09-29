Akamai To Acquire Guardicore For $600M To Beat Ransomware
- Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) agreed to acquire Tel Aviv, Israel-based Guardicore for $600 million.
- Guardicore's micro-segmentation solution into Akamai's extensive Zero Trust security portfolio will help provide comprehensive protection to the enterprise, defending against threat actors and spreading malware and ransomware.
- By adding Guardicore's leading micro-segmentation products to Akamai's comprehensive portfolio of Zero Trust solutions, Akamai will be able to provide the most effective way to combat ransomware on the market today.
- Akamai plans to provide any expected impact from Guardicore during the Q3 FY21 earnings call on November 2.
- The acquisition will likely provide $30 million - $35 million in FY22 revenue. Akamai sees a non-GAAP operating margin of 29%-30%. Akamai sees a non-GAAP operating margin of at least 30% for FY23.
- Akamai held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: AKAM shares traded lower by 0.35% at $105.75 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.