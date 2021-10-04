Apple Likely To Launch New MacBook Pro In 'Coming Weeks,' Says Gurman

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is likely to unveil its new MacBook Pro models in the “coming weeks,” according to leading Apple watcher Mark Gurman.

What Happened: Apple, which typically introduces major new Mac devices in October, did not unveil the new MacBook Pro during its much-anticipated fall event held last month, Gurman noted in the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg.

Gurman also noted that Apple has now fixed a bug that had prevented iPhone 13 users from unlocking with Apple Watch through a software update.

Why It Matters: Apple is likely to unveil the new MacBook Pro models powered by its new M1X chips this year. The new chips are projected to outpace the performance and capabilities of its own proprietary M1 chips used by Apple in its devices.

Apple is continuing to focus on self-reliance for device components and shift away from using chips made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Gurman had said in a Bloomberg report in May this year that Apple plans to launch new MacBook Pros in 14-inch and 16-inch configurations. The devices are expected to have redesigned cases, SD card slot, HDMI port and magnetic MagSafe charger.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.8% higher in Friday’s trading at $142.65.

