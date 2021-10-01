 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Electric Recommends Shareholders To Reject Offer By TRC Capital Investment
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Share:
General Electric Recommends Shareholders To Reject Offer By TRC Capital Investment
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation to purchase up to 1 million shares of GE common stock, representing ~0.09% of the shares outstanding, for $99/share in cash. 
  • TRC Capital's offer price is 4.62% less than the $103.80 closing price on September 24, 2021, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer commenced.
  • The company said it does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that GE shareholders do not tender their shares in the proposal because the offer is below the current market price for GE's shares.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 3.16% at $106.29 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

This Day In Market History: Buffett's $3B GE Bet
Troubling Tuesday: Second Selloff in Seven Sessions Comes as Tech Gets Hit by Yield Climb
GE Digital Pockets $28.7M Contract From Bahrain Electricity & Water Authority For Grid Software Solutions
10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why General Electric's Stock Is Rising Today
GE Healthcare Bolsters Ultrasound Portfolio With $1.45B BK Medical Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com