 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising

Shares of several oil & gas companies, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), are trading higher Friday as oil prices rise on OPEC+ supply curbs.

Shares of oil and energy companies rose earlier in the week as oil prices gained amid supply concerns from the impact of Hurricane Ida. Goldman Sachs lifted its Brent price target to $90 per barrel.

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Exxon Mobil has a 52-week high of $64.92 and a 52-week low of $31.11.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOM)

Tuesday's Market Minute: Investors Brace For Another Rotation
Gold Or Bitcoin: Which One Is The Best Investment?
Exxon Mobil Gaps Higher Alongside Other Oil Stocks: Technical Analysis
10 Energy Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Inflation Appears To Be Setting The Tone For Stocks Going Forward
5 Covered Call Trade Ideas - Targets 5%+ By Oct 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com