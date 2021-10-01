Apple Could Be Targeting Facebook, Google Advertising Revenue Stream Via Latest Move
- Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) recent privacy changes for iPhones insinuate their foray into the Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google ruled internet advertising market, Reuters reports as per RBC Capital.
- Most iPhones users can decide user tracking activity by apps that help companies like Facebook deliver tailored ads to users.
- Facebook alleged that Apple's App Tracking Transparency has made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on its platforms.
- "(Apple) can use data privacy as cover while it invests in a search algorithm behind the scenes," Erickson said, referring to potential advertising revenue from a Google-like search engine.
- Evercore ISI analysts had also pointed to Apple's possible advertising ambitions in August.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.17% at $141.74 on the last check Friday.
