Apple Could Be Targeting Facebook, Google Advertising Revenue Stream Via Latest Move
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) recent privacy changes for iPhones insinuate their foray into the Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google ruled internet advertising market, Reuters reports as per RBC Capital.
  • Most iPhones users can decide user tracking activity by apps that help companies like Facebook deliver tailored ads to users.
  • Facebook alleged that Apple's App Tracking Transparency has made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on its platforms.
  • "(Apple) can use data privacy as cover while it invests in a search algorithm behind the scenes," Erickson said, referring to potential advertising revenue from a Google-like search engine.
  • Evercore ISI analysts had also pointed to Apple's possible advertising ambitions in August.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.17% at $141.74 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

