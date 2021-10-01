 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Marriott Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Why Marriott Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the travel, leisure, live event and resort space, including Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) are trading higher after data showed Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death in COVID-19 patients, which has helped alleviate some Delta variant concerns. Concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant have weighed on travel outlook in recent months. 

Marriott shares are trading higher by 13.5% over the past month, potentially amid reopening optimism.

Marriott operates over 1.4 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. Marriott, Courtyard and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft and Element are newer lifestyle brands.

Marriot has a 52-week high of $159.98 and a 52-week low of $88.92.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAR)

Luxury from Argentina to Las Vegas
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100
Marriott Signs Deal To Debut W Hotel In Tuscany
New Hotel Development Offering With 31.6% Target Return
Moderna, Adobe Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com