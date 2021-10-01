Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of cruise line companies including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) are trading higher after data showed Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death in COVID-19 patients, which has helped alleviate some Delta variant concerns.

Royal Caribbean operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations.

Royal Caribbean's stock was trading about 3.6% higher at $92.11 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.24 and a 52-week low of $51.33.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand names.

Carnival's stock was trading about 3.1% higher at $25.80 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $12.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Norwegian's stock was trading about 4.4% higher at $27.90 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.49 and a 52-week low of $14.77.