UK Law Firm Files Lawsuit Against Google, DeepMind
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 9:57am   Comments
UK Law Firm Files Lawsuit Against Google, DeepMind
  • British law firm Mishcon de Reya filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and sister firm DeepMind for unfairly obtaining and processing 1.6 million patients health records without U.K.'s consent.
  • DeepMind and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust gave DeepMind access to pseudonymized patient data under a 2015 deal.
  • Mishcon filed the case on behalf of Andrew Prismall and the others whose medical records DeepMind obtained to develop a patient monitoring app called Streams, CNBC reports.
  • Google acquired London artificial intelligence lab DeepMind in 2014.
  • In 2017, the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) ruled the data-sharing agreement between DeepMind and the NHS as non-compliant with data protection law.
  • Law firm Linklaters' data-sharing agreement audit concluded Royal Free London's use of Streams as lawful and compliant with data protection laws.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.93% at $2,690 on the last check Friday.

