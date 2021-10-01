UK Law Firm Files Lawsuit Against Google, DeepMind
- British law firm Mishcon de Reya filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and sister firm DeepMind for unfairly obtaining and processing 1.6 million patients health records without U.K.'s consent.
- DeepMind and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust gave DeepMind access to pseudonymized patient data under a 2015 deal.
- Mishcon filed the case on behalf of Andrew Prismall and the others whose medical records DeepMind obtained to develop a patient monitoring app called Streams, CNBC reports.
- Google acquired London artificial intelligence lab DeepMind in 2014.
- In 2017, the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) ruled the data-sharing agreement between DeepMind and the NHS as non-compliant with data protection law.
- Law firm Linklaters' data-sharing agreement audit concluded Royal Free London's use of Streams as lawful and compliant with data protection laws.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.93% at $2,690 on the last check Friday.
