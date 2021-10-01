 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARARiot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 8.8% higher at around $47,300 Friday morning.

Ethereum is trading 7.8% higher at around $3,230 Friday morning.

See Also: Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 7.4% at $31.60 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 6.5% at $27.40 per share.

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading higher by 3.4% at $235.25 per share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN + MARA)

Amp Looks Ready To Break Out In The Coming Days
Visa Announces Network For Stablecoin And CBDCs
Why Did The CFTC Fine Crypto Exchange Kraken $1.3M?
This Crypto Miner Has Generated A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today
Jack Dorsey's Square, Coinbase Ventures Join $15M Funding Round In African Bitcoin Exchange
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com