Vicinity Motor Partners With Aereus To Offer CuVerro Shield Technology
- Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has partnered with Aereus Technologies to offer its CuVerro Shield technology, an antimicrobial treatment option for high-touch areas of Vicinity vehicles.
- CuVerro Shield is a patented non-chemical treatment that protects from the transmittal of bacteria through standard cleaning and upkeep.
- CuVerro Shield is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA).
- CuVerro Shield will be an optional feature on all Vicinity Classic and Lightning EV buses. It will be available for retrofit application for all current operating fleets of Vicinity buses throughout North America.
- Price Action: VEV shares closed higher by 11.26% at $4.94 on Thursday.
