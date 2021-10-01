RBC Capital Sees Huge Potential In Facebook Because 'There's Just Nothing Else Quite Like It'
- RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiated coverage of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with an Outperform rating and $425 price target, indicating a 25.1% upside.
- In a note titled "There's Just Nothing Else Quite Like It," Erickson said the next leg of growth depends on the company's ability to deepen its relationship with its nearly 3 billion users.
- He thinks the company is ready to "transition from a social-centric platform to a fuller source of online utility" through multiple product initiatives, he said.
- His channel checks have found little fundamental impact from recent IDFA changes, Erickson added.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.60% at $341.42 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
