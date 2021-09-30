AMC Surges As #APESNOTLEAVING Trends On Twitter

#APESNOTLEAVING was a trending hashtag Thursday on Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR). Why? Nobody really knows.

Many tweets using the hashtag referenced speculation from this year that Citadel Securities colluded to limit trading of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

Here are some of the top tweets from today with the #APESNOTLEAVING hashtag: