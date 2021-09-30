AMC Surges As #APESNOTLEAVING Trends On Twitter
#APESNOTLEAVING was a trending hashtag Thursday on Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR). Why? Nobody really knows.
Many tweets using the hashtag referenced speculation from this year that Citadel Securities colluded to limit trading of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).
Here are some of the top tweets from today with the #APESNOTLEAVING hashtag:
You notice $AMC rips when we least expect it? They want us to lose faith.
Who's still holding with me? 💎�#AMC #APESNOTLEAVING #AMCSTRONG #CitadelScandal
— TaraBull💎� (@TaraBull808) September 30, 2021
...and just like that #CitadelScandal is trending.#APESNOTLEAVING https://t.co/U7ldrSo9G0
— THE MASKED INVESTOR (TMI) (@masked_investor) September 30, 2021
Happy Birthday @CEOAdam
Unlike GG, you are cookout material. Much Love#AMC #Silverback #APESNOTLEAVING
— THE MASKED INVESTOR (TMI) (@masked_investor) September 30, 2021
Wow! #CitadelScandal is trending #1 in the US! #APESNOTLEAVING #gme #amc
— wendy ashley💎💎🦍 (@wendyashley1) September 30, 2021
