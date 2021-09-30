 Skip to main content

AMC Apes Are Getting BOGO Free Offer For 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Tickets
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) are getting a special offer on tickets for the highly anticipated film.

What Happened: AMC Investor Connect members are getting a special deal on the "Venom" sequel released by Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) called "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." 

“In an exclusive offer, our shareholders who are AMC Investor Connect members can share the fun FREE all weekend long (buy a ticket, bring a friend for free),” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a tweet.

AMC Stubs members who were shareholders in the company on or before Sept. 21 are eligible for the promotion.

Customers can purchase tickets here and read the details here.

Related Link: Disney Reportedly Considering Purchase Of Spider Man Rights Or Film Division From Sony

Why It’s Important: AMC launched its Investor Connect program in June to reward shareholders. Members were offered a free popcorn for signing up and promised future rewards.

“Venom” was released in 2018 and grossed $856 million worldwide. Offering a BOGO offer for shareholders for a blockbuster movie like this could continue to build a loyal network of investors.

AMC Price Action: AMC shares are down 3% to $34.35 at publication time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adam Aron AMC Investor Connect movie theater stocks Spider Man Venom Venom: Let There Be Carnage

