AMC Apes Are Getting BOGO Free Offer For 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Tickets

Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) are getting a special offer on tickets for the highly anticipated film.

What Happened: AMC Investor Connect members are getting a special deal on the "Venom" sequel released by Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) called "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

“In an exclusive offer, our shareholders who are AMC Investor Connect members can share the fun FREE all weekend long (buy a ticket, bring a friend for free),” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a tweet.

AMC Stubs members who were shareholders in the company on or before Sept. 21 are eligible for the promotion.

Customers can purchase tickets here and read the details here.

Why It’s Important: AMC launched its Investor Connect program in June to reward shareholders. Members were offered a free popcorn for signing up and promised future rewards.

“Venom” was released in 2018 and grossed $856 million worldwide. Offering a BOGO offer for shareholders for a blockbuster movie like this could continue to build a loyal network of investors.

AMC Price Action: AMC shares are down 3% to $34.35 at publication time.