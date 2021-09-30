XpresSpa To Open COVID-19 Testing Facility At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Health and wellness company XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) plans to open a new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).
- The location is slated to open in mid-October. The company will be converting a legacy XpresSpa located in Concourse E to XpresCheck.
- The testing facility will include six separate testing rooms to administer over 400 tests per day.
- COVID-19 testing options will include a Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and a Rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.
- Price Action: XSPA shares traded higher by 2.38% at $1.44 on the last check Thursday.
