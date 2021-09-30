 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares jumped 55% to $13.00. Paltalk engaged ClearThink to lead expanded investor relations program.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) jumped 45.5% to $0.4945 after surging over 41% on Wednesday. Farmmi issued an update letter, in which it announced the acquisition of Xiangbo for RMB70 million.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) climbed 24.7% to $1.36 after jumping over 23% on Wednesday. The company, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.00 per share on sales of $3.40 million.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) gained 22.4% to $8.33. Onion Global announced plans to launch the "LUCA Elite Club" events in its KOC community to enhance distribution channel efficiency.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) jumped 20.6% to $2.75. Alzamend Neuro received pre-IND response from the FDA for AL002, a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of patients' immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 20.5% to $4.12 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 15.6% to $1.2487 after jumping around 22% on Wednesday. Progenity recently announced the USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,112,403 for assessment of preeclampsia using assays for free and dissociated placental growth factor.
  • indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) gained 15.6% to $12.60.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 15% to $25.95 after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July.
  • OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) gained 15% to $86.18. OptimizeRx is set to join S&P SmallCap 600, effective Monday, October 4th.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares climbed 14.6% to $26.78 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 14.4% to $8.42. Lordstown Motors is nearing an agreement to sell an Ohio car factory acquired from General Motors to Foxconn Technology Co, Bloomberg reported.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 12% to $3.18.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) gained 11.4% to $3.7677.
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) rose 11% to $48.29 after the company announced it resolved the Irish tax assessment for €297 million. Also, Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $45 to $63.
  • Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 9.3% to $2.69.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) rose 8.2% to $3.7009 after surging 95% on Wednesday.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 7.4% to $4.1450.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) shares rose 7.3% to $5.49 after the company announced contract awards of nearly $200 million.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares dipped 35.2% to $4.22 after dropping over 25% on Wednesday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 29.3% to $1.35 after the company reported pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) fell 26.6% to $8.25. Volta yesterday announced two new patents for EV charging station innovations.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dropped 25.4% to $16.59 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
  • Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) fell 17.3% to $3.23. Smart Share Global’s board of directors recently authorized a share repurchase plan for up to $50 million of its shares over the next 12 months.
  • Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) dropped 17.1% to $8.16.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) dipped 16.8% to $0.7811 after jumping over 12% on Wednesday.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) dropped 13.6% to $46.35 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and announced a $48 price target.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 13.1% to $2.4150. NuCana shares gained 17% on Wednesday after the company announced it received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for Acelarin for the treatment of biliary tract cancer.
  • ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) dipped 12.8% to $10.28.
  • Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) dropped 12.5% to $6.86 as the company reported pricing of $7.0 million public offering of common stock.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 11.2% to $17.33. ChemoCentryx’s partner Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd recently received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) to market Tavneos (avacopan).
  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) dropped 11.2% to $130.01 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 10% to $23.31.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) dropped 9.6% to $26.26. Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including Nordstrom, traded lower in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond, which fell following worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and third-quarter guidance below estimates.
  • Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) fell 9.5% to $11.89. On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Cramer said he is worried about Cue Health because it's periodically a meme stock and that is not for him.
  • Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) dipped 8.2% to $3.3217.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANGO + ALZN)

Why Alzamend Neuro Shares Are Surging Higher Today
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; CarMax Profit Misses Views
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Restricted Authorization For Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Dose, AbCellera Strikes Antibody Licensing Deal, Solid Biosciences Issues DMD Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aprea Jumps On ESMO Presentation, Verrica Sinks On Regulatory Setback, Aerie CEO Quits, J&J Touts Positive COVID-19 Booster Shot Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com