36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares jumped 55% to $13.00. Paltalk engaged ClearThink to lead expanded investor relations program.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) jumped 45.5% to $0.4945 after surging over 41% on Wednesday. Farmmi issued an update letter, in which it announced the acquisition of Xiangbo for RMB70 million.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) climbed 24.7% to $1.36 after jumping over 23% on Wednesday. The company, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.00 per share on sales of $3.40 million.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) gained 22.4% to $8.33. Onion Global announced plans to launch the "LUCA Elite Club" events in its KOC community to enhance distribution channel efficiency.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) jumped 20.6% to $2.75. Alzamend Neuro received pre-IND response from the FDA for AL002, a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of patients' immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 20.5% to $4.12 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 15.6% to $1.2487 after jumping around 22% on Wednesday. Progenity recently announced the USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,112,403 for assessment of preeclampsia using assays for free and dissociated placental growth factor.
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) gained 15.6% to $12.60.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 15% to $25.95 after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) gained 15% to $86.18. OptimizeRx is set to join S&P SmallCap 600, effective Monday, October 4th.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares climbed 14.6% to $26.78 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 14.4% to $8.42. Lordstown Motors is nearing an agreement to sell an Ohio car factory acquired from General Motors to Foxconn Technology Co, Bloomberg reported.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 12% to $3.18.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) gained 11.4% to $3.7677.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) rose 11% to $48.29 after the company announced it resolved the Irish tax assessment for €297 million. Also, Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $45 to $63.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 9.3% to $2.69.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) rose 8.2% to $3.7009 after surging 95% on Wednesday.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 7.4% to $4.1450.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) shares rose 7.3% to $5.49 after the company announced contract awards of nearly $200 million.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares dipped 35.2% to $4.22 after dropping over 25% on Wednesday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 29.3% to $1.35 after the company reported pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) fell 26.6% to $8.25. Volta yesterday announced two new patents for EV charging station innovations.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dropped 25.4% to $16.59 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) fell 17.3% to $3.23. Smart Share Global’s board of directors recently authorized a share repurchase plan for up to $50 million of its shares over the next 12 months.
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) dropped 17.1% to $8.16.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) dipped 16.8% to $0.7811 after jumping over 12% on Wednesday.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) dropped 13.6% to $46.35 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and announced a $48 price target.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 13.1% to $2.4150. NuCana shares gained 17% on Wednesday after the company announced it received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for Acelarin for the treatment of biliary tract cancer.
- ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) dipped 12.8% to $10.28.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) dropped 12.5% to $6.86 as the company reported pricing of $7.0 million public offering of common stock.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 11.2% to $17.33. ChemoCentryx’s partner Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd recently received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) to market Tavneos (avacopan).
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) dropped 11.2% to $130.01 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 10% to $23.31.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) dropped 9.6% to $26.26. Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including Nordstrom, traded lower in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond, which fell following worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and third-quarter guidance below estimates.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) fell 9.5% to $11.89. On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Cramer said he is worried about Cue Health because it's periodically a meme stock and that is not for him.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) dipped 8.2% to $3.3217.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas