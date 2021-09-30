 Skip to main content

Tesla Produces 1 Millionth Models 3 and Y Battery Pack at Gigafactory Nevada

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been producing battery packs since the original Tesla Roadster was released in 2008. Every battery pack produced is another electric vehicle on the road, bringing Tesla closer to its goal of accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy.

Electrek shared that Tesla produced its 1 millionth battery pack, confirmed by Frank Korshoff, production lead at Gigafactory Nevada, where the battery was made. This large factory in the Nevada desert is operated in partnership with Panasonic, which produces the individual cells. Tesla constructs the pack, organizes the cells and the battery then makes its way into Tesla vehicles.

Korshoff wrote about the company's milestone: "A little late to the fest, but after almost 3 years working at Gigafactory 1, I got to throw my name on the 1,000,000th pack produced! So proud of everyone at the factory that had a part in achieving this goal!"

Tesla also produces these battery packs at Gigafactory Shanghai, where the Model 3 and Y ramp-up has been accelerating. Soon, Tesla will begin battery pack production, including the new 4680 cells, at Gigafactory Texas in Austin. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla

