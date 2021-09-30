 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Pinterest Insider Trades $2.9M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Share:
Notable Pinterest Insider Trades $2.9M In Company Stock

Todd Morgenfeld, Chief Financial Officer at Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 27, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Todd Morgenfeld exercised options to purchase 54,450 Pinterest shares for $0 on September 27. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $52.54 to $53.01 to raise a total of $2,873,633 from the stock sale.

Morgenfeld still owns a total of 653,039 shares of Pinterest worth, $33,324,580.

Pinterest shares are trading up 1.31% at $51.03 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pinterest's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (PINS)

Notable Pinterest Insider Makes $651K Sale
Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling
Notable Pinterest Insider Trades $3.23 Million In Company Stock
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling
Goldman Sachs Initiated Facebook, Snap, Pinterest, Amazon, Peloton, Uber And Lyft This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Todd MorgenfeldNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com