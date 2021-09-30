 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced it was cleared to fly following the conclusion of the FAA inquiry.

The FAA previously grounded all Virgin Galactic flights, pending the results of an investigation into the company’s course deviation during the Unity 22 flight.

Virgin Galactic said the FAA told the company the corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic were accepted, which concluded the FAA inquiry.

The corrective actions include updated calculations to expand the protected airspace for future flights and an addition to Virgin Galactic's flight procedures that will help to ensure real-time mission notifications are sent to Air Traffic Control.

"Our test flight program is specifically designed to continually improve our processes and procedures. The updates to our airspace and real-time mission notification protocols will strengthen our preparations as we move closer to the commercial launch of our spaceflight experience," said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic.

SPCE Price Action: Virgin Galactic has traded as high as $62.80 and as low as $14.27 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.45% at $24.24 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCE)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of GDP, Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2021
Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Rocketing Higher In After-Hours Trading
Beam Me Up Bezos! Star Trek Star William Shatner Headed To Space
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Michael Colglazier why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com