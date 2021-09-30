Babcock & Wilcox Bags $38M Technology Award For Waste-To-Energy Facilities In East Asia
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) has received an award for more than $38 million to supply waste-to-energy technologies for municipal waste projects in East Asia.
- B&W Renewable will design, manufacture and supply its Vølund DynaGrate combustion grates and provide technical site services.
- B&W also will supply a waste-to-energy boiler under a technology license. The facilities will be capable of processing ~2 million tons of municipal waste annually.
- "B&W is focused on accelerating our growth in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly for our renewable energy and environmental businesses," commented Jimmy Morgan, B&W COO.
- Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 5.74% at $6.64 during the premarket session on Thursday.
