Babcock & Wilcox Bags $38M Technology Award For Waste-To-Energy Facilities In East Asia
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 8:27am   Comments
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BWhas received an award for more than $38 million to supply waste-to-energy technologies for municipal waste projects in East Asia.
  • B&W Renewable will design, manufacture and supply its Vølund DynaGrate combustion grates and provide technical site services.
  • B&W also will supply a waste-to-energy boiler under a technology license. The facilities will be capable of processing ~2 million tons of municipal waste annually.
  • "B&W is focused on accelerating our growth in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly for our renewable energy and environmental businesses," commented Jimmy Morgan, B&W COO.
  • Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 5.74% at $6.64 during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

