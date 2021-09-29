 Skip to main content

Escalade Sports Unveils Automatic Scoring Dartboard
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
  • Consumer sporting goods company Escalade Inc (NASDAQ: ESCAannounced the debut of its latest bristle board, the Prodigy Automatic Scoring Dartboard.
  • The Prodigy combines truly authentic steel tip gameplay with automatic smart-scoring.
  • The Prodigy uses patent-pending bi-ocular dart recognition technology, combined with cameras, infrared lighting, and state-of-the-art location algorithms.
  • The dartboard can also accurately detect and correctly identify robin hoods, bounce-outs, and missed darts, maximizing players' scoring potentials. 
  • The Prodigy Automatic Scoring Dartboard is now available at ProdigyDarts.com.
  • Price Action: ESCA shares closed higher by 3.27% at $20.21 on Wednesday.

