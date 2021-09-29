 Skip to main content

Coca-Cola Unveils 'Real Magic,' New Global Brand Platform Since 2016
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
Coca-Cola Unveils 'Real Magic,' New Global Brand Platform Since 2016
  • Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has launched a new global brand philosophy and platform called Real Magic.
  • Real Magic marks the first new global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016 and reveals the "Hug" as a new perspective on its logo.
  • In 2016, Coca-Cola launched a new "One Brand" global marketing strategy through a campaign called "Taste the Feeling."
  • "Real Magic is not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign: It is a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola Trademark," said Manolo Arroyo, Chief Marketing Officer.
  • Real Magic launches with a new campaign called "One Coke Away From Each Other." Coca-Cola partnered with advertising agency BETC London to create the new campaign.
  • Coca-Cola is partnering with artists, photographers, and illustrators to bring the concept of Real Magic to reality.
  • Design partners include Wieden+Kennedy London, KnownUnknown, and Kenyon Weston.
  • Price Action: KO shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $52.93 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

