Coca-Cola Unveils 'Real Magic,' New Global Brand Platform Since 2016
- Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has launched a new global brand philosophy and platform called Real Magic.
- Real Magic marks the first new global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016 and reveals the "Hug" as a new perspective on its logo.
- In 2016, Coca-Cola launched a new "One Brand" global marketing strategy through a campaign called "Taste the Feeling."
- "Real Magic is not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign: It is a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola Trademark," said Manolo Arroyo, Chief Marketing Officer.
- Real Magic launches with a new campaign called "One Coke Away From Each Other." Coca-Cola partnered with advertising agency BETC London to create the new campaign.
- Coca-Cola is partnering with artists, photographers, and illustrators to bring the concept of Real Magic to reality.
- Design partners include Wieden+Kennedy London, KnownUnknown, and Kenyon Weston.
- Price Action: KO shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $52.93 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.