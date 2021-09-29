 Skip to main content

Why Did Lightspeed Commerce Shares Plunge Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
  • Spruce Point Capital Management conducted a "forensic financial and accounting review" on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD).
  • Spruce believes Lightspeed is a "cash degenerative" North American roll-up of point-of-sale commerce solutions that has "covered up massive inflation" of its total addressable market, customer counts, and gross transaction volume. 
  • Spruce Point says Lightspeed "is covering up increasing competitive pressures and double-digit organic declines in its business with a flurry of acquisitions." 
  • The short-selling firm thinks the share price could decline by 60% to 80% to $22.50- $47.00 per share. 
  • Investors buying Lightspeed at 23x and 47x estimated 2022 sales and gross profit are "failing to see the titanic competitive shifts happening in its business and industry," Spruce Point observes. 
  • The company will "increasingly compete against industry stalwart Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), and new entrants such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)," it adds. 
  • Price Action: LSPD shares closed lower by 12.16% at $98.77 on Wednesday.

