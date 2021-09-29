What's Up With Camber Energy Stock Making New 52-Week Highs Today?

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is continuing to trade significantly higher on abnormally high volume Wednesday as "FinTwit" traders highlight the stock's potential to surge significantly higher from current levels amid an increase in the price of oil.

The average session volume is about 90 million over a 100-day period. Wednesday's daily trading volume had already exceeded 250 million at publication time.

Camber Energy's float is about 104 million. The short float has increased to about 24.5 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The stock is extremely popular among Twitter's "FinTwit" community, where traders and investors use the Twitter platform to share ideas and discuss all things in the financial realm.

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Camber Energy operates exclusively in the onshore United States oil and natural gas industry.

Oil prices are trading at three-year highs.

CEI Price Action: Camber Energy is making new 52-week highs in trading today.

The stock was up 21.4% at $3.91 at time of publication.