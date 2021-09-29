WeChat Blocks China Evergrande Message Groups: Reuters
- Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) WeChat has blocked some instant messaging groups used by China's Evergrande Property (OTC: EVGPF) debtors to organize protests and discuss claims, Reuters reports.
- Interestingly, some WeChat users complained on Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) that WeChat had blocked their Evergrande-related groups.
- WeChat barred eight users across at least eight different groups, around 200 to 500 people from September 28.
- The Evergrande crisis weighed down under $305 billion in debt and, amid a cash crunch, poses a challenge for the government and could trigger unrest by local investors, suppliers, and homebuyers.
- Angry home buyers and retail investors launched protests in several cities, including WeChat, to voice their grievances.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares closed lower by 1.19% at $58.30 on Wednesday.
