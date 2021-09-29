Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 2.8 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.38 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.07 PG&E (NYSE:PCG) - P/E: 4.39 Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 7.77

This quarter, Pampa Energia experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.58 in Q1 and is now 1.94. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Recycling Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.09 in Q1 to -0.16 now. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 3.34 in Q1 and is now 3.2. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, PG&E reported earnings per share at 0.27, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.06%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 3.1% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Energy Co of Minas Gerais reported earnings per share at 0.22, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.05. Energy Co of Minas Gerais does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.