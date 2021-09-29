 Skip to main content

Dana Partners With Robert Bosch For Metallic Bipolar Plates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Dana Partners With Robert Bosch For Metallic Bipolar Plates
  • Dana Inc (NYSE: DANhas signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH to mass-produce metallic bipolar plates for fuel-cell stacks. 
  • Dana's metallic bipolar plates are an integral component in the fuel cell stack and help OEMs realize the commercialization of fuel-cell-powered mobility.
  • Dana expects the total production volume to exceed 100 million metallic bipolar plates for Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. 
  • The plates are expected to support fuel-cell powertrains for commercial vehicle applications beginning in 2022.
  • Price Action: DAN shares traded lower by 1.11% at $23.24 on the last check Wednesday.

