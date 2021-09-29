Dana Partners With Robert Bosch For Metallic Bipolar Plates
- Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) has signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH to mass-produce metallic bipolar plates for fuel-cell stacks.
- Dana's metallic bipolar plates are an integral component in the fuel cell stack and help OEMs realize the commercialization of fuel-cell-powered mobility.
- Dana expects the total production volume to exceed 100 million metallic bipolar plates for Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.
- The plates are expected to support fuel-cell powertrains for commercial vehicle applications beginning in 2022.
- Price Action: DAN shares traded lower by 1.11% at $23.24 on the last check Wednesday.
