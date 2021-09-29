5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Noodles & Company

The Trade: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) 10% owner Mill Road Capital Ii Lp, Mill Road Capital Ii GP Llc, Thomas Lynch disposed a total of 53980 shares at an average price of $12.89. The insider received $695,592.30 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Noodles & Company, last month, reported a multi-unit franchise agreement to expand in West Texas and Southern New Mexico.

What Noodles & Company Does: Noodles & Co is a restaurant concept offering lunch and dinner within the fast-casual segment of the restaurant industry.

Dropbox

The Trade: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBS) President Timothy Young sold a total of 9624 shares at an average price of $31.41. The insider received $302,304.28 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Dropbox, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

What Dropbox Does: Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an emphasis on individuals and SMB.

Lincoln National

The Trade: Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) President and CEO Dennis Glass sold a total of 150000 shares at an average price of $72.05. The insider received $10,807,500.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Lincoln Financial Group recently reported a reinsurance transaction with Resolution Life.

What Lincoln National Does: Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom.

AutoNation

The Trade: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) 10% owner Cascade Investment Llc, William Gates III sold a total of 58099 shares at an average price of $124.02. The insider received $7,205,182.34 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $70 to $116.

What AutoNation Does: AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2020 revenue of $20.4 billion and about 230 dealerships and over 300 locations including collison centers.

General Mills

The Trade: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Group President Shawn P. O'Grady sold a total of 28614 shares at an average price of $60.48. The insider received $1,730,563.34 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: General Mills recently reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 4% year-on-year, to $4.54 billion.

What General Mills Does: General Mills is a leading global packaged food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, yogurt, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream.