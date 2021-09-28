 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Micron Technology Stock Is Trading Lower In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Norman Chu , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) were trading sharply lower following the release of its Q4 earnings report and disappointing forward guidance for Q1 which missed estimates on both EPS and sales.

The company issued lower than expected guidance with adjusted EPS in the range of $2.00 to $2.20 versus the $2.61 analyst consensus and with sales in the range of $7.45 billion to $7.85 billion versus the $8.63 billion analyst estimates.

Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra highlighted an outstanding fourth quarter execution which successfully encompassed several key milestones as the semiconductor company “established DRAM and NAND technology leadership, drove records across multiple markets, and initiated a quarterly dividend.”

A few highlights from fiscal year 2021 include a year-over-year revenue increase from $21.44 billion to $27.71 billion as well as operating cash flow at $12.47 billion from $8.31 billion in the prior year.

The company reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $2.42 beating the $2.33 estimate and sales of $8.27 billion, beating the $8.22 billion estimate.

Micron Technology Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions with a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through both their Micron and Crucial brands. The firm’s products are tailored towards PCs, data centers, smartphones, game consoles, automotives, and other computing devices.

At the time of publication, shares of Micron Technology Inc. were trading 3.47% lower on the day at $70.56, extending losses on the day following the 2.77% downturn during market hours. The stock has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Other firms within the semiconductor space are also trading lower in tandem to Micron Technology’s earnings results including Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) and Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: STXwhich are down 1.75% and 2.00% respectively in the after hours session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Micron Technology
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Sanjay Mehrotra why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com