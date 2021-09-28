 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nio Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), are trading lower amid continued volatility due to Evergrande concerns. Multiple analysts reportedly lowered China GDP forecasts. Shares of large technology companies are also trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by 4.5% at $35.10. Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $18.43.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Reports Q3 Deliveries This Week: What To Expect
Ford Steps Ahead To Lead America's EV Revolution
Ford Announces Major Push Toward Electric Vehicles With $11B Investment And Construction Of 4 Factories: Here's What You Need To Know
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
The Next Tesla Or Lucid Motors? The Polestar SPAC Merger Could Put The EV Maker In the Lead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com