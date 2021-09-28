Target To Feature Bio Bidet By Bemis Products
- Bio Bidet by Bemis, a manufacturer, and retailer of bidet toilet seats, entered into a retail distribution partnership with Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) to sell its products across the U.S.
- Target will feature Bio Bidet by Bemis products in a specially designated area in each store's home improvement section.
- The initial products will include a non-electric bidet attachment, a handheld bidet sprayer, and a travel bidet.
- Price Action: TGT shares are trading lower by 1.81% at $234.29 on the last check Tuesday.
