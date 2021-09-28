 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling

Shares of large technology companies, including Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. 

Pinterest provides a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration and DIY projects.

Pinterest is trading lower by 4.3% at $51.47. Pinterest has a 52-week high of $89.90 and a 52-week low of $40.06.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PINS)

Notable Pinterest Insider Trades $3.23 Million In Company Stock
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling
Goldman Sachs Initiated Facebook, Snap, Pinterest, Amazon, Peloton, Uber And Lyft This Week
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Pinterest Insider Trades $438.11 Thousand In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com