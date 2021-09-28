 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Twitter Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 10:54am   Comments
Share:
Why Twitter Shares Are Falling

Shares of large technology companies, including Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. 

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text, image and video content. Many prominent celebrities and public figures have Twitter accounts. Twitter generates revenue from advertising (90%) and licensing the user data that it compiles (10%).

Twitter is trading lower by 4.5% at $62.44. Twitter has a 52-week high of $80.75 and a 52-week low of $38.98.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Twitter Set To Allow Its Users To Send And Receive Tips In Bitcoin
Michael Burry, Who Once Called On SEC For GameStop Enforcement, Receives SEC Subpoena 8 Months Later
If Tesla Stock Hits This Price, Cathie Wood Could Sell Her Position
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Planet Sandbox Raises $1.5 Million For Play-To-Earn Sandbox Shooting Game
Alibaba To Sell Its Entire Stake In Chinese TV Network Mango Excellent Amid Beijing Scrutiny: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com