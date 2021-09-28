Xiaobai Maimai Plans Entry Into US Radiation Oncology Business
- Chinese social e-commerce platform Xiaobai Maimai Inc (NASDAQ: HX) has announced its plans to enter the radiation oncology services market in the U.S.
- Xiaobai recently established We Health Limited, a subsidiary based in New York, to focus on the cancer therapy and radiation oncology business in the U.S.
- Xiaobai's Board has appointed Ms. Yilin (Linda) Wang, who has experience in medical health, health management, and medical technology-related businesses, as its Co-Chief Executive Officer.
- The company plans to open radiation oncology centers on the East Coast and provide personalized consultation, treatment planning, radiotherapy, and related services to patients with a wide variety of cancers.
- Price Action: HX shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $1.86 on the last check Tuesday.
