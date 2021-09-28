5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) - P/E: 1.22 Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) - P/E: 7.41 Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) - P/E: 7.95 Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX:BDL) - P/E: 4.59 General Motors (NYSE:GM) - P/E: 6.15

Hovnanian Enterprises saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.87 in Q2 to 6.72 now. Hovnanian Enterprises does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Camping World Holdings's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.46%, which has increased by 3.25% from 2.21% last quarter.

Most recently, Haverty Furniture Cos reported earnings per share at 1.21, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.04. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.72%, which has increased by 0.41% from last quarter's yield of 2.31%.

This quarter, Flanigan'S Enterprises experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.32 in Q2 and is now 3.87. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.47%, which has increased by 0.37% from 1.1% in the previous quarter.

General Motors's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.97, whereas in Q1, they were at 2.25. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.55%, which has increased by 0.41% from last quarter's yield of 4.14%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.