 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) - P/E: 1.22
  2. Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) - P/E: 7.41
  3. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) - P/E: 7.95
  4. Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX:BDL) - P/E: 4.59
  5. General Motors (NYSE:GM) - P/E: 6.15

Hovnanian Enterprises saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.87 in Q2 to 6.72 now. Hovnanian Enterprises does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Camping World Holdings's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.46%, which has increased by 3.25% from 2.21% last quarter.

Most recently, Haverty Furniture Cos reported earnings per share at 1.21, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.04. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.72%, which has increased by 0.41% from last quarter's yield of 2.31%.

This quarter, Flanigan'S Enterprises experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.32 in Q2 and is now 3.87. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.47%, which has increased by 0.37% from 1.1% in the previous quarter.

General Motors's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.97, whereas in Q1, they were at 2.25. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.55%, which has increased by 0.41% from last quarter's yield of 4.14%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (HOV + CWH)

Hovnanian Enterprises Shares Gain On Raised FY21 Outlook
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2021
A Look Into Hovnanian Enterprises Debt
A Look Into Hovnanian Enterprises Price Over Earnings
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com