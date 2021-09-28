 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Initiates Blade Air Mobility With Outperform Rating - Read Why
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 10:29am   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Initiates Blade Air Mobility With Outperform Rating - Read Why
  • Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein initiated Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14, implying an upside of 29.5%.
  • Helfstein says Blade has become "the category leader" in Urban Air Mobility, or UAM, by leveraging its technology to match consumers with aircraft operators and views the company as positioned to capture an "outsized share" once markets open.
  • Further, he estimates Blade can capture 2.5% of its $1.8 billion serviceable addressable markets with a longer-term total addressable market that is "10x larger".
  • Price Action: BLDE shares are trading lower by 4.9% at $10.71 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for BLDE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Sep 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BLDE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLDE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2021
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Carnival Corp, Doximity And More
Cramer Weighs In On Joby Aviation, Pitney Bowes And More
This Air Mobility Stock Is Down 6% This Year And Cathie Wood, Jim Cramer See Opportunity
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BOUYFJefferiesUpgrades
BDRFYBernsteinDowngrades
PRPLCraig-HallumDowngrades22.0
RDWJefferiesInitiates Coverage On15.0
GNRCRoth CapitalMaintains500.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com