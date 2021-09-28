Oppenheimer Initiates Blade Air Mobility With Outperform Rating - Read Why
- Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein initiated Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14, implying an upside of 29.5%.
- Helfstein says Blade has become "the category leader" in Urban Air Mobility, or UAM, by leveraging its technology to match consumers with aircraft operators and views the company as positioned to capture an "outsized share" once markets open.
- Further, he estimates Blade can capture 2.5% of its $1.8 billion serviceable addressable markets with a longer-term total addressable market that is "10x larger".
- Price Action: BLDE shares are trading lower by 4.9% at $10.71 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for BLDE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|JP Morgan
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
