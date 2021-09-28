 Skip to main content

FedEx Logistics Expands Operations With New Office In Korea
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 7:32am   Comments
  • FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) subsidiary FedEx Logistics has opened an office in Seoul, South Korea, in the latest expansion of its worldwide network.
  • The new FedEx Logistics Korean organization will provide one-source, end-to-end logistics solutions, including international air and ocean cargo services, customs brokerage arrangements, trade solutions, and a range of value-added services.
  • "The new office in Korea complements our global operations, strengthening our position to better serve our customers around the world," said Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Trade Networks.
  • Also Read: Fedex Is Rerouting 600K Packages A Day Due To Worker Shortage
  • Price Action: FDX shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $225.01 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

