FedEx Logistics Expands Operations With New Office In Korea
- FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) subsidiary FedEx Logistics has opened an office in Seoul, South Korea, in the latest expansion of its worldwide network.
- The new FedEx Logistics Korean organization will provide one-source, end-to-end logistics solutions, including international air and ocean cargo services, customs brokerage arrangements, trade solutions, and a range of value-added services.
- "The new office in Korea complements our global operations, strengthening our position to better serve our customers around the world," said Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Trade Networks.
- Price Action: FDX shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $225.01 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
