Bryson DeChambeau Champions Sponsorship Extension For Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT)-owned Rocket Mortgage announced Monday an extension of the title sponsorship for the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Has Philanthropic Aim: PGA Detroit's PGA Tour event will continue to benefit local residents through its commitment to bridging the digital divide in the community.

Detroit lags behind other cities in the number of residents with high-speed internet.

"From the very beginning, Dan Gilbert's vision was to bring a world-class golf event to Detroit, shining a light on the city and raising money for partners doing amazing work in our community," said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies.

"Since then, Rocket Mortgage, the tournament team and the PGA TOUR have all worked tirelessly to establish an event that has a lasting impact on golf fans as well as neighborhoods throughout Detroit."

Ending Detroit's Digital Divide: The program aims to end the digital divide in Detroit by making investments into the city and philanthropic partners that assist in providing technology, internet access and digital literacy training to residents. The goal is to ensure residents have access to these tools within a 15-minute walk from their home.

Charitable proceeds raised from the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic totaled over $2.7 million, surpassing the $1.2 million that was raised from the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. More than $3.5 million of these proceeds were invested directly into Detroit and Southeast Michigan-based organizations.

Bryson DeChambeau, a Rocket ambassador, stopped in Detroit Monday morning, fresh off the U.S. team's big Ryder Cup win at Whistling Straits.

"What you guys have done for this community," said DeChambeau, "is beyond special," adding that the Rocket Mortgage Classic is "one of the most premier stops on the PGA Tour."

Rocket Mortgage has been a PGA Tour partner since 2014. The Rocket Mortgage Classic debuted in Detroit in 2019, following the Quicken Loans National in the Metro Washington, D.C. area where the company was title sponsor from 2014-2018.

Photo: Pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic press conference at Detroit Golf Club.