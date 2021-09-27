Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Riding A Wave Higher Today

Shares of cruise line stocks including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) are trading higher Monday amid reopening optimism as investors weigh vaccine progress and booster shot developments.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said he sees a return to normal within the next year in an interview on ABC's "This Week."

“Within a year I think we will be able to come back to normal life,” Bourla said, adding that he expects annual COVID-19 vaccination shots will be necessary.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 52 ships on the seas by the end of fiscal 2021.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry.

CCL, RCL Price Action: Carnival was up 4.99% at $26.69 and Royal Caribbean was up 3.52% at $93.88 at time of publication.

Photo: Ed Judkins from Pixabay.